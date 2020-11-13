More rescue teams urgently needed in flood-hit Tuguegarao, mayor says

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Thirty-nine barangays in Tuguegarao City are "underwater" after Cagayan province and the whole Cagayan Valley region were submerged in deep floods caused by rainfall from Typhoon Ulysses and the northeastern monsoon.

Tuguegarao Mayor Jefferson Soriano told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo late Friday evening that this is the worst flooding incident in the Cagayan capital since 1972.

Soriano said rescue teams from the city government, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Army, Philippine National Police are conducting rescue operations but they are still not enough due to the massive flooding in the Cagayan Valley region.

At least 2,500 residents are in evacuation centers in Tuguegaro.

Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba earlier noted that the Magat Dam's release of excess water after it reached critical level, "exacerbated" flooding in Cagayan province.

"Kaya ngayon po napakataas ng level ng Cagayan River," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

More than 13,000 families or 47,000 residents in Cagayan were severely affected by the floods and tens of thousands still need to be rescued, a disaster management official said.