144,000 individuals affected by Isabela floods; appeals for aid, rescue continue

Floodwaters in Ilagan City, Isabela on Friday morning reached half the height of electricity posts. Photos courtesy of Jocelyn Talosig.

MANILA - A disaster official in flood-stricken Isabela is appealing for help as residents remain trapped on rooftops amid deep floods caused by rainfall from Typhoon Ulysses and the northeast monsoon.

Melanio Vitariga Jr, acting spokesman of Isabela's disaster office, said some 144,241 individuals are affected by the floods and that numbers may rise as they continue to receive reports from other parts of the province.

Five people are reported missing from the floods, Vitariga added.

"Ang numbers ay tumataas, habang lumilipas ang mga oras dagsa po ang nagpapa-rescue para pumunta sa evacuation [center], humihingi ng pagkain, panalangin, at tubig," Vitariga told Teleradyo.

(The numbers are rising as time passes. People who request to be sent to evacuation centers are increasing. They appeal for food, prayers, and water.)

Some 344 barangays are affected, with the northern part of Isabela being the most affected by the floods, Vitariga said, citing how it is situated in a low-lying area.

He then called for assistance from the national government for the province and for neighboring Cagayan, whose residents have also been submerged in floods and taking to social media to appeal for rescue and aid.

"Nananawagan [kami] sa national government... Na kung maaari po ay tulungan niyo po kami sa Isabela at sa Cagayan dahil marami po sa ating mga kababayan ang kailangan ng tulong ninyo at panalangin po," Vitariga said.

(We are calling on the national government that if possible you could help us in Isabela and in Cagayan because many of our countrymen need your help and also your prayers.)

Some 322 barangays are affected in Isabela.

Vitariga added that the water levels are slowly subsiding, citing an overwhelmed water system.

"Mabagal po ang pagbaba dito kasi ang mga water system po natin puno na po kaya para sa sponge na parang kapag puno na 'yung iba po tumatapon na, 'yun ang situation ng rivers sa Isabela," he said.

(The water is subsiding slowly because our water systems are full. Like when sponges are too soaked and the water spills out. That's the situation of rivers in Isabela right now.)

As for fatalities, disaster officials are still continuing to verify the figures.

"Sa mga oras na ito hindi pa masasabi kung ilan ang total. May

mga lalawigan and municipalities kasi na lubog sa baha," Vitariga said.

(Right now I can't say what the total is. There are provinces and municipalities that are still submerged in flood.)