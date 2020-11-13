CagayanNeedsHelp: Rescue sought for thousands trapped in Cagayan floods

Residents wait for rescue on their rooftops in Solana, Cagayan amid severe flooding in the province. Courtesy of Francis Jorque, Cagayan Provincial Information Office

MANILA - Netizens on Friday urged the national government, the media, and their fellow citizens to help Cagayan province and the whole Cagayan Valley, both of which were submerged in deep floods caused by rainfall from Typhoon Ulysses and the northeastern monsoon.

Hashtag #CagayanNeedsHelp trended on Twitter, along with #CagayanValleyNeedsHelp, #IsabelaNeedsHelp and #TuguegaraoNeedsHelp, as netizens called for immediate aid for residents in the region.

Cagayan resident Nicole Irene Torrado told ABS-CBN News that the floods in the province and the whole region of Cagayan Valley are "higher than we have ever seen before."

"Our local government do not have enough manpower to rescue considering that they have been rescuing since yesterday. Water level is still rising at the moment and the Magat Dam still has gates open. We are in dire need of help as most of the towns are submerged in water higher than their roofs," she said.

Many netizens on almost every online media platform said "residents are drowning while kids are crying for help."

Due to heavy rains, the Magat Dam in the region had to release excess water after it reached critical level. Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba said this "exacerbated" flooding in Cagayan province.

"Kaya ngayon po napakataas ng level ng Cagayan River," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

According to a disaster management official, Cagayan turned into a "Pacific Ocean" due to the deluge in the province.

"Lahat ng mga munisipyo na tabi ng Cagayan River, ay baha ngayon. Grabe ang baha ngayon sa Cagayan, na-surpass niya 'yung previous na baha nung 2019," Col. Ascio Macalan of Cagayan Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said.

More than 13,000 families or 47,000 residents in Cagayan were severely affected by the floods caused by Ulysses and the monsoon rains, he said, and tens of thousands still need to be rescued.