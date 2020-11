Enrile, Cagayan villages 'underwater'; thousands need rescue: mayor

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The town of Enrile, Cagayan was hit by severe floods due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses and the northeastern monsoon (amihan), a local official said Friday.

Enrile Mayor Jun Decena told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo that 16 barangays in the town are "underwater" and that 7,652 families or 32,659 residents were affected by the flooding.

According to Decena, 60 percent of households are affected by floodwaters and more than 25,000 need rescue as of posting.

"Ang taas ng tubig dito sa mga kabahayan ay 6 meters. Six meters 'yung pinakamalalim, 3 meters 'yung pinakamababaw," he said.

Rescue and evacuation operations were halted temporarily during the night due to power outage, the mayor said.

Decena urged the public to send relief goods to Enrile, such as food and water.

"Lahat po ng tulong, wine-welcome ko po sa ating bayan. Itong bayan ko ang pinaka-devastated sa area, kasi kami ang catchbasin," he said.