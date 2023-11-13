Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Former Sen. Franklin Drilon said Monday that even though he feels "elated" with the granting of bail for ex-senator Leila de Lima, he still wants the people responsible for her incarceration to be punished.

This, after a Muntinlupa court allowed De Lima to post bail after more than six years of incarceration.

"Sa akin po dapat maparusahan kung sino man ang gumawa nitong kaso na talagang lahat po ay kasinungalingan. Mayroong testigo noon na sinabing pinilit lang siya ni ex-DOJ Sec. Vitaliano Aguirre II na tumestigo laban kay Leila at nagrecant po siya," Drilon said in an interview in Teleradyo Serbisyo.

"Ito ay pagkakamali na punishable under the revised penal code for subornation of perjury. Ibigsabihin, 'pag pinilit mo o hinimok mo ang isang testigo na magsinungaling para masampahan ng kaso ang isang tao, 'yan po ay may pananagutan kayo... at may parusa itong 10-taong pagkakakulong," he added.

De Lima's case have seen government witnesses recant their testimonies, saying they had been coerced into implicating De Lima in the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison while she was still the DOJ Sec. during ex-president Benigno Aquino III.