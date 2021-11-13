Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio attend the wedding of Jed Patricio and Gianna Revilla, daughter of Ramon ‘Bong’ Revilla and Lani Mercado Revilla, at their farm in Cavite City on Nov. 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Talks about a possible term sharing for the presidency only causes confusion among voters, a political analyst said on Saturday.

“Walang ganyang pagkakataon na nangyari sa kasaysayan ng pulitika sa ating bayan,” said professor Dindo Manhit.

(There has never been an incident where this happened in the political history of our country.)



Manhit said it is clear to Filipinos that the term for a president and vice president will only be for 6 years.



“Kung minsan may haka-hakang ganito para sa akin kaguluhan lang ito. Kung magkaroon ng pagsasama coalition 'yun. Ipatutupad nila kung ano nais nilang ipatupad for the next six years, he said.

(Sometimes speculation like this adds to confusion. If they are going to unite then that’s a coalition. They will implement what they want to do for the next six years.)

On Thursday, Lakas-CMD co-chairman and Quezon Gov. Danilo Suarez said Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos may agree to share the presidency.

This, after the President’s daughter pledged allegiance to Lakas-CMD party, boosting speculation that she will run for the country’s top post in 2022.

“Noong naririnig ko 'yung balita unang pumasok sa isip ko, manalo muna sila. At the end of the day, this is what election is all about. It’s an opportunity for voters piliin kung sino ang dapat sa kanilang pananaw. Isang tao, isang boto. Anim na taon, 'yun ang sabi ng ating Saligang Batas. 'Yung mga paguusap-usap na 'yan baka negatibo pa 'yan sa mga botante,” Manhit said.

(When I heard about it the first thing that came to mind was they should win first. At the end of the day that is what elections are all about. It’s an opportunity for voters to choose their leaders. One vote per person. Six years, that is what the Constitution says. Talks like these may even be negative for the voters.)

Duterte-Carpio’s withdrawal of her reelection bid as Davao City mayor had fueled speculation that she would run for a national post via substitution.

Marcos Jr.’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, meanwhile, said that the party and its leaders continue to believe in the former senator and said the Davao City mayor could be a good running mate.

Marcos’s sister Sen. Imee Marcos earlier called a possible tandem between her brother and Duterte-Carpio as a match made in heaven as it would unify voters from the country’s north and south.

Manhit said it would work best for the two if they join forces for the 2022 elections.

“Ako ay naniniwalang para sa kanila, mas magandang magsama, mas matibay, mas malakas ang pwersa. Ako ay naniniwalang baka magsama pa rin. Ang tanong lang sino 'yung nasa taas?” he said.

(I believe that for them it is best to unite, it would strengthen their forces. I think they would still join forces. But on who should be on top, that is the question.)

The Marcos camp has said there is no backing down in his presidential bid.