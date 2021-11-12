Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos meets Batangas province mayors on November 12. Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Friday rejected the idea of a term-sharing agreement, believing that this was "not a good formula."

"That is not a good formula for stability. The reason why it’s 6 years is because we want some stability in the policies of government. And if we change government every 3 years… Then urong-sulong na naman tayo. (We'll be pushing and pulling)," said Marcos Jr. while in Batangas.

Bongbong Marcos on summons issued to him by the COMELEC over petition seeking to cancel his CoC:



You ask my lawyers. I’m really not involved in that because I’m busy with actually studying and trying to put together a platform that will be good for post-COVID Philippines. pic.twitter.com/v6uqCG3gac — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) November 12, 2021

On Thursday, Lakas-CMD co-chairman and Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez said Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Marcos Jr. might agree to share the presidency.

"They can have a term-sharing agreement. One will lead for 3 years then give way to the vice president. So, one will give up the position after 3 years," he said in Filipino, citing Marcos' supposed strong showing in surveys.

Duterte-Carpio on Thursday moved to Lakas-CMD after resigning from regional party she founded, Hugpong ng Pagbabago - fueling speculations that she and Marcos Jr. will forge an alliance in the 2022 l elections.

Lakas- CMD party chairman, Martin Romualdez Jr., earlier rejected the idea of a term-sharing as well.

"In my opinion i don’t think that is necessary to consider," he said.

-- With reports from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News