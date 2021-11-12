MANILA - Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Friday rejected the idea of a term-sharing agreement, believing that this was "not a good formula."
"That is not a good formula for stability. The reason why it’s 6 years is because we want some stability in the policies of government. And if we change government every 3 years… Then urong-sulong na naman tayo. (We'll be pushing and pulling)," said Marcos Jr. while in Batangas.
On Thursday, Lakas-CMD co-chairman and Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez said Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Marcos Jr. might agree to share the presidency.
"They can have a term-sharing agreement. One will lead for 3 years then give way to the vice president. So, one will give up the position after 3 years," he said in Filipino, citing Marcos' supposed strong showing in surveys.
Duterte-Carpio on Thursday moved to Lakas-CMD after resigning from regional party she founded, Hugpong ng Pagbabago - fueling speculations that she and Marcos Jr. will forge an alliance in the 2022 l elections.
Lakas- CMD party chairman, Martin Romualdez Jr., earlier rejected the idea of a term-sharing as well.
"In my opinion i don’t think that is necessary to consider," he said.
-- With reports from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News