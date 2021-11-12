Home  >  News

'Not a good formula:' Bongbong Marcos rejects idea of 'term-sharing'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 12 2021 05:34 PM

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos meets Batangas province mayors on November 12. Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News. 
Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos meets Batangas province mayors on November 12. Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News. 

MANILA - Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Friday rejected the idea of a term-sharing agreement, believing that this was "not a good formula."

"That is not a good formula for stability. The reason why it’s 6 years is because we want some stability in the policies of government. And if we change government every 3 years… Then urong-sulong na naman tayo. (We'll be pushing and pulling)," said Marcos Jr. while in Batangas.

On Thursday, Lakas-CMD co-chairman and Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez said Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Marcos Jr. might agree to share the presidency.

"They can have a term-sharing agreement. One will lead for 3 years then give way to the vice president. So, one will give up the position after 3 years," he said in Filipino, citing Marcos' supposed strong showing in surveys. 

Duterte-Carpio on Thursday moved to Lakas-CMD after resigning from regional party she founded, Hugpong ng Pagbabago - fueling speculations that she and Marcos Jr. will forge an alliance in the 2022 l elections. 

Lakas- CMD party chairman, Martin Romualdez Jr., earlier rejected the idea of a term-sharing as well. 

"In my opinion i don’t think that is necessary to consider," he said. 

-- With reports from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  Bongbong Marcos   Sara Duterte-Carpio   Halalan 2022   Batangas   presidential polls  