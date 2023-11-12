Suspect in killing of Misamis Occidental radio host identified: task force

MANILA — Police already have information on one suspect in the killing of radio anchor Juan Jumalon, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) said on Sunday.

The media protection task force said one suspect was a known "gun-for-hire" in the province of Misamis Occidental.

This person "has been identified by at least 3 witnesses" the statement read, citing information from Misamis Occidental police director PCol. Dwight Monato.

A computer-generated sketch of one of three attackers is also available, noted the task force.

“We already have the name and background of one of the three possible suspects. This is a good starting point in any investigation,” Monato said.

Marcos Jr., Romuladez send financial aid

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and House Speaker Martin Romualdez have provided a combined amount of P350,000 as financial aid for the family, according to PTFoMS executive director Paul Gutierrez.

Gutierrez held meetings with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the regional office of the PNP’s Directorate for Investigation and Detection Management to find out to "get a more comprehensive picture of the incident," based on the release.

Last week, Jumalon's wife said her husband had won a case over a land dispute that sought to take over the lot of the radio station before his death.

Cherebel Jumalon, widow of the late broadcaster, said her husband had 2 court cases before his murder, both of which were connected to his radio station 94.7 Calamba Gold FM.

A total of P3.7 million is being offered for information on the suspects in Jumalon's killing.

RELATED VIDEO