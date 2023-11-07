Contributed photo

The wife of slain radio anchor Juan Jumalon on Tuesday said her husband had won a case over a land dispute that sought to take over the lot of the radio station before his death.

Cherebel Jumalon, wife of the late broadcaster, said her husband had 2 cases before his murder, both of which is connected to his radio station 94.7 Calamba Gold FM.

She said the first case was competition with a rival. "Kumpetensya sa negosyo sa radio station...Hindi sila makatanggap na mayroon radio station dito sa Calamba," she said.

The second case involves a land dispute over ownership of the lot where the radio station is located in the Jumalon residence at Barangay Don Bernardo A. Neri.

"'Yung sa radio station, sa lot namin nagfile kami ng case ng falsification of public documents dun sa [Regional Trial Court-Oroquieta], 'yung nagfile 'yung husband ko kasi po 'yung lupa namin dito 'yung nakapirma sa deed of sale puro matagal nang namatay," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

She said the RTC has already ruled in favor of their lawsuit. A separate case has also been filed before RTC Branch 36 in Calamba, Misamis Occidental for the annulment of the title.

Jumalon said it is unlikely that her husband had offended anyone in his broadcasts, saying the radio show was purely for entertainment.

"Sa kanyang programa is purely entertainment lang, basa ng greetings ng text messages sa mga kaibigan at public service and endorse ng hgerbal products. Hindi siya nag ko komentaryo against sa mga tao, talagang plain entertainment lang," she said.

She added her husband, who was stricken with polio and had to walk with crutches, was friendly to everyone.

"Friendly ang husband ko, ang mga politicians ay friend niya...matagal na siyang broadcaster," she said.

For his part, Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez, Presidential Task Force on Media Security executive director, said a concerned citizen has put up a P100,000 reward for any information on the suspects behind the killing.

