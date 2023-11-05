Special task group to probe killing of Misamis Occidental broadcaster

Photo shows the radio room of 94.7 Gold in Calamba, Misamis Occidental, where broadcaster Juan Jumalon was shot by an unidentified gunman on November 5, 2023.

MANILA — A special investigation task group (SITG) has been formed to look into the killing of a radio broadcaster in Misamis Occidental, as condemnation poured in regarding his shocking death while doing his show.

The Calamba Municipal Police Station said Juan Jumalon, was broadcasting on radio station 94.7 Calamba Gold FM in his residence early Sunday when an unidentified gunman shot him in the head.

Police BGen. Ricardo Layug, Jr., acting regional director of Police Regional Office 10, said a thorough and active investigation to identify the killer is udnerway.

Layug added that the SITG would lead and coordinate efforts on the probe.

"We extend our full support to the media community and underscore the vital collaboration among law enforcement, the community, and all the stakeholders in ensuring the safety of all the media practitioners in the region," he said in a statement.

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) said it already alerted the National Bureau of Investigation to help gather evidence.

PTFoMS Executive Director Paul Gutierrez said Jumalon's death is considered "work-related for the moment" until another motive is determined.

“We also call on our colleagues in the media and the public not to resort to any speculation or make baseless accusations that can only distract our investigators on the true motive for the attack on Jamalon," said Gutierrez.

CONDEMNATION

Akbayan described Jumalon's death as "evil and horrific," adding it is not the first under the Marcos Jr. administration.

"The killings must stop. We call on the government to bring those responsible to justice. And to put an end to the culture of impunity and violence that continues to threaten the lives of journalists across the country," it said.

Bayan Muna executive vice-president Carlos Isagani Zarate, a former journalist, said the killing "is emblematic of impunity still running amuck in our country today."

The Mindanao Independent Press Council Inc., meanwhile, called the killing of their colleague alarming.

The Mindanao-based journalists said any attack on the press is an attack on human rights, press freedom, and democracy.

"Such acts have become notably frequent in this country, and no matter how many journalists are killed in the name of freedom of expression, it remains a fact that this barbarity has no place in a just and civilized society," the group said.

"We call upon the relevant authorities to take immediate and resolute action in response to this tragedy," they added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has been described as being friendlier to the press than his predecessor has vowed to protect press freedom and ensure journalist safety.

But MIPC stressed that the "overall state of media safety in the Philippines remains a pressing concern."

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines also condemned the killing, noting that it happened shortly after Nov. 2, the International Day to End Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists.

The Malacañang Press Corps has already sought the Palace's comment on Jumalon's killing but it has yet to respond as of this story's posting.

PTFoMS told ABS-CBN News that there were 142 work-related killings among journalists since 1986.

"If Jumalon's death is found to be work-related, it would be 143rd in the Philippines," the task force said.

Press groups, including NUJP, tally 198 killings since 1986.