MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been invited to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, his office said Saturday.

"World Economic Forum (WEF) Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab today invited President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to the WEF in Davos, Switzerland on January 16-20, 2023," the Office of the Press Secretary said.

Marcos' office said the WEF founder made the invitation in a breakfast meeting with the president.

Marcos' attendance at the WEF will serve as "a good opportunity to let the global business community know about the dynamism and positive developments happening in the Philippines in a bid to attract more investors," the Office of the Press Secretary said, quoting Schwab.

The World Economic Forum is a non-profit foundation that engages with political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global agendas.

It was established in 1971 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Malacañang on Friday said Marcos would make a state visit to China in early January.

The Chinese government confirmed the Jan. 3 to 5 or 6 schedules for the state visit, the Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement.

No other details about the visit were immediately available.