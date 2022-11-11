President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his speech at NAIA Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Nov. 9, 2022, before he departs for the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will make a state visit to China in early January, Malacañang said Friday.

The Chinese government has confirmed the Jan. 3 to 5 or 6 schedule for the state visit, the Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement.

No other details about the visit were immediately available.

Marcos Jr.'s predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, had rocky relations with the US and pivoted towards China. He made 5 visits to China during his term.

Meanwhile, Marcos Jr. told US President Joe Biden during a meeting in New York in September that he appreciated America's role in "maintaining the peace in our region".

China's recent war games around Taiwan, which it claims as part of its territory, rang alarm bells among nations surrounding the South China Sea.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire sea, while the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of it.

China has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis, and has aggressively asserted its stance.

It has built artificial islands as well as deployed hundreds of coast guard and maritime militia vessels to prowl the strategic waters, swarming reefs and harassing fishing and other boats.

Marcos Jr. has taken a harder line on defending Philippine waters, insisting he would not let China trample Manila's maritime rights.

He is set to visit the US at least twice next year, an ambassador said.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse



