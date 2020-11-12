WATCH: Nuns give out food to motorists along Marcos Highway amid calamity

Nuns affiliated with the the Prioress of the Community of Benedictine Sisters gave out food Thursday night to motorists stuck in heavy traffic along Marcos Highway near the boundary of Pasig City and Cainta town, Rizal, due to floods caused by Typhoon Ulysses.

Aided by some staff, they distributed canned meals with hot rice, and bottled water.

Ulysses dumped heavy rains, including in Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces, as it traversed the main Luzon island from Wednesday night until Thursday morning.

Heavy flooding were reported in many parts of Metro Manila, including Pasig City and Marikina City, and in parts of Rizal province.

According to the Region 4A Office of Civil Defense, which covers Rizal, flooding in Montalban and San Mateo reached as high as 6 feet due to the overspilling of Wawa Dam, and the rains brought by Ulysses.

In some parts, water level reached as high as 15 feet, the agency said.