Over 6,000 families in Calabarzon affected after Ulysses engulfs Luzon

Rescue volunteers assist residents to evacuate as flood waters reach house roofs in Felicidad Village in Barangay Banaba, San Mateo, Rizal a Typhoon Ulysses batters central and couthern Luzon on November 12, 2020. Larry M. Piojo



MANILA – Over 6,000 families or around 23,000 individuals in Southern Tagalog were reportedly affected by the overnight onslaught of typhoon Ulysses, according to the report of the region's disaster management office.

Ulysses (International name: Vamco) lashed Luzon, killing at least 2 persons and paralyzing parts of the capital Manila while some residents, including those on rooftops, awaited rescue due to heavy flooding.

Among the areas hit by the typhoon were localities in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, and Rizal or the Calabarzon region.

"Flooding incidents in Montalban and San Mateo, Rizal with 3 to 6 feet deep were reported due to overspilling of Wawa Dam... Flooding incidents were also reported in 18 LGUs in Quezon, 6 in Laguna and 1 in Batangas with above-ankle to leg-deep level," according to the noontime report of Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC)-Calabarzon.

The agency added that a total of 6,621 families or 23,438 persons in 63 barangays were affected in the region, with 5,876 families considered displaced and currently staying in 345 evacuation centers.

One person was reported missing in Malvar, Batangas.

As of noontime Thursday, power interruptions were reported in 61 towns and cities, 34 of which were from Quezon, 9 in Laguna, 12 in Batangas, 2 in Cavite, and 4 in Rizal.

Ulysses, which peaked at speeds of 155 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 255 kph, brought prolonged heavy to torrential rains starting Wednesday night across the country's main Luzon island, an area already sodden by five successive storms in less than three weeks.

It was weaker than Super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni), which struck Nov. 1, but more regions reported widespread flooding, as Ulysses dumped more rainfall on rivers and dams still swollen by earlier storms.

As of Thursday morning, two Luzon dams- Angat in Bulacan and the La Mesa in Quezon City- had exceeded capacity, prompting the first to open its gates and the other to spill. The Caliraya dam in Laguna was, meanwhile, close to spilling level.