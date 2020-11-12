Millions of Meralco customers hit by power outages as Ulysses batters PH

A large tree blocks Broadway Avenue in New Manila, Quezon City, Nov. 12, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - Some 1.9 million or 27 percent of Meralco customers have experienced power interruptions due to typhoon Ulysses as of Thursday noon, the power distributor said.

"We are exerting all efforts to restore power soonest despite the constraints we are currently facing. Rest assured that Meralco will continue to conduct restoration efforts round the clock in order to address each and every customer who still have no power supply," Joe Zaldarriaga, Head of Corporate Communications at Meralco said.

Earlier, it reported that 3,803,810 or 56 percent of its customer base experienced power outage.

Meralco advised customers to report power issues through its official Facebook Messenger and Twitter accounts or via SMS.

Meralco can be reached via

- 09209716211 (SMART)

- 09175516211 (GLOBE)

- 09257716211 (SUN)

"Please include helpful details such as Account Name, Service ID Number (SIN), Exact Address, Nearest Landmark, Contact Number and Contact Person," Meralco said.

The power distributor said its emergency crews are working round the clock to restore service to affected customers.