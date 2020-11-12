PAGASA warns of flooding as Ulysses' rains cause water level rise in Luzon dams

MANILA – State weather bureau PAGASA on Thursday warned of possible flooding as major dams in Luzon were expected to rise due to Typhoon Ulysses.

The water level in Ipo Dam in Bulacan province has reached 101.20 meters at 6 a.m. Thursday, surpassing its spilling level of 101 meters, the agency said.

Residents living along the low-lying areas and those near the river bank of Angat River from Norzagaray, Angat, San Rafael, Bustos, Baliuag, Pulilan, Plaridel and Hagonoy are advised to be on alert for possible flooding, including flash floods.

Meanwhile, the water level in La Mesa Dam in Quezon City has reached 79.90 meters as of Thursday morning, nearing its spilling level of 80.15 meters.

The excess in supply is expected to affect the low-lying areas along Tullahan River from Quezon City (Fairview, Forest Hills Subdivision, Quirino Highway, Sta. Quiteria and San Bartolome); Valenzuela (Barangay Ligon, North Expressway, La Huerta Subdivision); and Malabon.

“All the residents living in the aforementioned areas, especially those near the river banks or in the floodplains are advised to be alert for possible flooding,” the agency said.

PAGASA also reported the Caliraya Dam in Laguna was already nearing its spilling level of 288 meters. As of 6 a.m., the dam’s water level stood at 287.95 meters.

Meanwhile, the National Power Corporation said Thursday the reservoir water level in Angat Dam has reached critical levels.

The dam will open its spillway gates with an initial gate opening of 0.5 meters at 10 a.m. to bring it down to a safe level, warning the public that the water level is expected to rise.