LOOK: Typhoon Ulysses destroys structures, forces evacuation in different parts of Luzon

MANILA (UPDATE) - Hundreds of thousands of people in Luzon scampered to higher ground early Thursday morning as Typhoon Ulysses' (international name: Vamco) rains swamped residential areas and major roads in the Philippines' most populated island.
In Marikina City, a low-lying area in the eastern part of Metro Manila, residents were seen climbing on roofs as flood waters reached the second floor of houses.
"Ang taas ng baha ay lagpas sa unang palapag ng bahay... Ilang buwan na o taon na hindi kami nakakaranas ng ganitong baha kaya nabigla ang lahat," Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said in an interview on ABS-CBN"s TeleRadyo.
(Floodwaters have submerged the first floor of houses... We have not experienced this kind of flood in months or years so we were all surprised.)
"Air rescue ang kailangan dahil nasa bubong ang mga kababayan natin ngayon," he added.
(We need air rescue as there are residents on their rooftops due to high floodwater.)
A steel footbridge, constructed near the Marikina Riverbanks, has been swept by raging currents and is now lodged next to the SM Marikina bridgeway.
Rescuers in nearby Cainta, Rizal were forced to wear life vests as they pulled a boat to fetch villagers trapped in their homes due to neck-deep floods.
Among those rescued from rising flood waters was a stroke patient.
Here's a look at the damage caused by Typhoon Ulysses:
Residents evacuate as flood waters rise in Bulelak St., Barangay Tumana, Marikina. Intense rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses caused massive flooding in different areas in Metro Manila Thursday as it moved west across central Luzon.Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Residents trapped on their roofs prepare to evacuate as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters.Aaron Favila, AP
A cargo ship was washed ashore near the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News
Electricity in Taguig had to be shut down for hours after Typhoon Ulysses downed power lines in a residentail area.Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News
Marikina residents evacuate as flood waters rose after Typhoon Ulysses dumped heavy rains in Metro Manila.Doland Castro, ABS-CBN News
Motorists brave floods in Quezon City.Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News
Residents attempt to cross a landslide affected portion of the highway in Barangay Marinawa, border of Bato and Virac Catanduanes after Typhoon Ulysses hit the province.George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Some houses in Bulacan were swept away by severe flooding in the area.Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News
A portion of the Brgy Dolores - Lamesa National Road in Santa Cruz, Marinduque was damaged after the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.Photo from Santa Cruz Municipal Police Station/FB Boac Town Updates
A road in Isabela province was also destroyed at the height of Typhoon Ulysses.Photo from Jona Evangelista
Electric posts were toppled in Quezon Province.Angel Movido, ABS-CBN News
Typhoon Ulysses also damaged electric lines and lap posts in Bulacan.Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News
The Philippine Coast Guard rescues senior citizens in Hospicio de San Jose in Manila.Photo from Philippine Coast Guard
A toppled tree damages a car parked in Quezon City.Photo from Alec Bagcus
Residents climb roofs near Marikina River to escape floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses.Contributed photo
Rescue volunteers evacuate residents as flood waters submerge houses in Felicidad Village in Barangay Banaba, San Mateo, Rizal, November 12, 2020.Larry M. Piojo, ABS-CBN News
Typhoon Ulysses, UlyssesPH, typhoon, weather, calamity, disaster, Luzon, evacuation