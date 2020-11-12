LOOK: Typhoon Ulysses destroys structures, forces evacuation in different parts of Luzon

Residents attempt to cross a landslide affected portion of the highway in Barangay Marinawa, border of Bato and Virac Catanduanes after Typhoon Ulysses hit the province. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - Hundreds of thousands of people in Luzon scampered to higher ground early Thursday morning as Typhoon Ulysses' (international name: Vamco) rains swamped residential areas and major roads in the Philippines' most populated island.

In Marikina City, a low-lying area in the eastern part of Metro Manila, residents were seen climbing on roofs as flood waters reached the second floor of houses.

"Ang taas ng baha ay lagpas sa unang palapag ng bahay... Ilang buwan na o taon na hindi kami nakakaranas ng ganitong baha kaya nabigla ang lahat," Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said in an interview on ABS-CBN"s TeleRadyo.

(Floodwaters have submerged the first floor of houses... We have not experienced this kind of flood in months or years so we were all surprised.)

"Air rescue ang kailangan dahil nasa bubong ang mga kababayan natin ngayon," he added.

(We need air rescue as there are residents on their rooftops due to high floodwater.)

A steel footbridge, constructed near the Marikina Riverbanks, has been swept by raging currents and is now lodged next to the SM Marikina bridgeway.

Rescuers in nearby Cainta, Rizal were forced to wear life vests as they pulled a boat to fetch villagers trapped in their homes due to neck-deep floods.

Among those rescued from rising flood waters was a stroke patient.

