Marikina seeks air rescue as Ulysses floods submerge houses

Residents trapped on their roofs prepare to evacuate as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. Aaron Favila, AP

MANILA - Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro on Thursday morning called on national government for assistance in rescuing his constituents as Typhoon Ulysses' floodwaters submerged some 30,000 houses.

Teodoro said he has spoken with the Philippine Coast Guard and the national disaster council as the city's 50 rubber boats are not enough as residents climbed on rooftops due to rising floodwaters.

"Kulang na kulang at marami tayong kababayan na takot na takot ngayon. Yung iba may hypothermia na dahil magdamag nabasa, nahanginan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(These are not enough, many of our residents are scared right now, some have hypothermia as they experienced rain and cold all night.)

"Air rescue ang kailangan dahil nasa bubong ang mga kababayan natin ngayon," he added.

(We need air rescue as there are residents stayed on their rooftops due to high floodwater.)

Marikina River's water level rose to 21.8 meters, higher than its level during Typhoon Ondoy at 21.5 meters, Teodoro said.

"Ang taas ng baha ay lagpas sa unang palapag ng bahay...Ilang buwan na o taon na hindi kami nakakaranas ng ganitong baha kaya nabigla ang lahat," he said.

(Floodwaters have submerged the first floor of houses...We have not experienced this kind of flood in months or years so we were all surprised.)

The Marikina PIO Facebook page said Marikina River water level is 21.9 meters as of 9:37 a.m.

The city had preemptively evacuated some 5,000 residents but was not expecting the river's water level to reach more than 18 meters, Teodoro said.

"That’s the reason why many of our residents particularly those residing in areas which are not historically being flooded are stranded at this point in time," he told ANC's Headstart.

Residents who need rescue may call Marikina's hotline at 161, 0917-584-2168 (Globe) and 0928-559-3341 (Smart.)