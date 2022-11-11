A Christmas display at the Eastwood Mall Open Park in Quezon City on Nov. 7, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — With pandemic restrictions eased, the Department of Health on Friday urged the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before the holidays.

"We strongly recommend that everybody gets vaccinated, receive their first boosters, receive their second doses... para mas protektado kayo," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

"Sa darating na kapaskuhan, wala po tayong restrictions na. Base sa alert level system natin, halos lahat ng local governments nasa alert level 1," she added.

The health official warned that Christmas parties, gathering or reunions are "high-risk" for COVID-19 transmission.

She stressed that masking and immunization would help fight against the coronavirus.

As of November 6, more than 73.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the figure, some 20.6 million have received their first boosters.

From November 1-15, Malacañang has placed 32 areas, including Benguet, Cebu Province, most parts of Davao Region and BARMM, under Alert Level 2.

Alert Level 2 allows face-to-face classes, dine-in services, religious gatherings, and personal care services, among others to accept fully vaccinated individuals at 50 percent of indoor venue capacity.

Meanwhile, the whole Metro Manila and the rest of the country are under Alert Level 1.

Alert Level 1 allows all establishments to operate at 100 percent capacity, including other mass gatherings, but only for those with full vaccination status.

The Philippine government has also made mask-wearing voluntary in both indoor and outdoor settings.

As of November 10, the Philippines has 16,526 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic began, the country has tallied 4 million coronavirus infections, of which 64,329 led to death.

Courtesy of DOH