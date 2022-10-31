Araneta City kicked off its Christmas festivity titled “Christmas Like No Other” through its traditional lighting of the 100-foot Christmas tree held on Oct. 28, 2022. Several Filipinos are expected to visit the Christmas installation as it has been a yearly tradition for many Filipinos since 1981. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has placed 32 areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 from November 1 to 15, the Department of Health announced Monday.

Meanwhile, 89 out of 121 provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities are under Alert Level 1, the loosest of a 5-tier alert system, the DOH added.

"This means that our key indicators, such as the healthcare utilization rate (HCUR), are showing improvements. We attribute this development to every Filipino who continues to cooperate with our COVID-19 response," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a statement.

"But while we see a continuous decline in case and admission trends, we must remember that deescalation does not mean that the battle with COVID-19 is already over. These current numbers are not permanent; we must all work together to maintain these low numbers," the OIC added.

The following areas are under Alert Level 2 from Nov. 1 to 15:

Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet

Ifugao

Calabarzon

Quezon Province

Mimaropa

Palawan

Bicol Region

Camarines Norte

Masbate

Visayas

Western Visayas

Antique

Negros Occidental

Central Visayas

Bohol

Cebu Province

Negros Oriental

Eastern Visayas

Leyte

Northern Samar

Western Samar

Mindanao

Zamboanga Peninsula

City of Isabela

Zamboanga Del Sur

Zamboanga Sibugay

Northern Mindanao

Lanao del Norte

Davao Region

Davao De Oro

Davao Del Norte

Davao Del Sur

Davao Occidental

Soccsksargen

North Cotabato

Sarangani

Sultan Kudarat

Caraga

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in

Muslim Mindanao

Basilan

Lanao Del Sur

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-tawi

Alert Level 2 allows face-to-face classes, dine-in services, religious gatherings, and personal care services, among others to accept fully vaccinated individuals at 50 percent of indoor venue capacity.

Meanwhile, the whole Metro Manila and the rest of the country are under Alert Level 1.

Alert Level 1 allows all establishments to operate at 100 percent capacity, including other mass gatherings, but only for those with full vaccination status.

The government has set a 5-tier COVID-19 alert system since last year after doing away with the previous quarantine classifications.

In light of the new classifications, along with the recent relaxation of mandatory masking in most settings, the DOH called for increased vigilance and stricter implementation of measures and policies against COVID-19, especially ahead of the coming holiday season where increased mobility and contact rates are expected.

As of October 30, the Philippines has 20,824 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic began, the country has tallied some 4 million coronavirus infections, of which 64,033 led to death.