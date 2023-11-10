MANILA — Filmmaker Paul Soriano has stepped down as an adviser for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Malacañang said.

Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Soriano resigned from his post as Presidential Adviser for Creative Communications to focus on his family.

"Soriano took a well-deserved break to spend time with his family and newborn daughter. He has since submitted his resignation to prioritize his personal commitments," Garafil said in a text message on Thursday night.

"There is no replacement for the role of Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications for now," she added.

Garafil has yet to respond to reporters' queries on when Soriano stepped down.

The official issued the statement after Sen. Sonny Angara said the filmmaker was no longer connected with the Office of the President as adviser during a budget deliberation at the Senate on Thursday.

Soriano was named Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications in October last year. He went on leave due to personal matters, the Palace said in July.