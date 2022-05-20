Paul Soriano: No government position offered to me

MANILA -- Director Paul Soriano denied reports and speculations that he was offered a government executive position in the incoming administration of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

“I’ve not been offered anything,“ Soriano told ABS-CBN News Friday, citing mainstream and social media items that he has been tapped to head Radio TV Malacanang (RTVM).

“I am back to my job, producing films and commercials. Currently we’re preparing for the straight airing on Netflix this July of the comedy drama, 'The Untitled' with Alex Gonzaga.”

Soriano said he also got wind of talk regarding his appointment at the Department of Tourism and the presidential communications team of Marcos.

“No such thing,“ he said, qualifying however that he can still be of service to Marcos Jr. on another level.

Asked if he is open to direct Marcos Jr.’s anticipated first State of the Nation address, Soriano said, “If there’s a need for me to help, I will be there in whatever capacity. I’ve been supporting him from the start and I will continue to do that. He can count on us.”

Soriano also shared that this wife Toni Gonzaga is raring to return again to acting and hosting, and continuing with her online show, “Toni Talks.”

“She’s also willing to be of service to the President, if she’s needed, “ he added.

An ABS-CBN source at RTVM also denied that Soriano is being considered as new head of the media agency.