MANILA (UPDATED) — Filmmaker Paul Soriano is no longer an adviser for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., a senator said on Thursday.

Asked by Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III if Soriano was still a Palace adviser during the deliberation for the Office of the President's P10.6-billion budget in 2024, Senator Sonny Angara answered in the negative.

Angara was defending the Office of the President's budget proposal in the Senate.

Pimentel earlier questioned how much money was spent on the Philippines' controversial "We Give The World Our Best” campaign seen overseas.

According to Angara, the fund the ad campaign did not come from the Office of the President, but could be shouldered by the Presidential Adviser for Creative Communication.

Angara said funds for appointed presidential advisers are culled from the line item budget under the “Presidential Advisory Program.”

Soriano was named Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications in October last year. He went on leave due to personal matters, the Palace said in July.

As Presidential Adviser for Creative Communications, Soriano was tasked to assist government departments and agencies "on matters that will enhance their information dissemination programs and initiatives," the Malacañang earlier said.

The Presidential Communications Office was directed to "coordinate closely" with Soriano for its communications strategy.

Malacañang has yet to issue a statement on the matter, as of this posting.