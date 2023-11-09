Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday urged the House of Representatives to appoint a caretaker for the third district of Negros Oriental, after it cancelled the special elections in the area.

The December 9 special election was meant to choose a replacement for expelled Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr.

In an interview on ANC, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said Teves' replacement would have only served for around a year "and not the whole 3 years."

"Why proceed with the election when we would have the election by 2025? ...A caretaker would just be the same. The caretaker would implement projects, with the proposed legislation for and behalf of the district so it would not be problematic," said Garcia.

"It is up to the House of Representatives in the meantime to appoint a caretaker. That is what they have been doing in the past," he said.

The House had appointed caretakers when then-lawmaker Jesus Crispin Remulla was named justice secretary, and when lawmaker Edward Hagedorn died.

The Comelec would have spent around P75 million for the special election in the Third District of Negros Oriental, Garcia said.

"I think naman under the caretaker principle, then somebody would be in charge in implementing projects and proposed legislation to benefit the district," he said.

The decision still lies with the House, the Comelec chief said.

"It is a pure call of the House of Representatives. We cannot even interfere," he said.

The House of Representatives in August expelled Teves Jr. from the chamber over his continued absence from his duties.

Teves Jr. has been accused of organizing the murder of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

The expelled lawmaker, who has been overseas because of security concerns, has denied involvement in the March 4 bloodbath that killed Degamo and nine others in his home.

At least three aspirants had filed their candidacies in the special elections: Teves' brother Pryde Henry, Bacong Mayor Lenin Alviola, and retired Col. Reynaldo Lopez.