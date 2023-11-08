MANILA (UPDATED) — The special elections to fill up the congressional seat vacated by expelled Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. will no longer push through, the Commission on Elections said on Wednesday.

The Comelec cancelled the December 9 polls at the urging of the House of Representatives.

Chairman George Garcia said they received a copy of the Resolution Wednesday afternoon. During the en banc session, the Commission decided to adopt the Law Department’s recommendation.



“Special election for the third legislative district of the province of Negros Oriental is deemed recalled and abandoned upon passage of House Resolution No. 154. Therefore, in recognition of the legislative power of Congress, the Law Department and the en banc decided to cancel the conduct of the special elections in the third legislative district of the province of Negros Oriental, and for the Commission to discontinue its ongoing preparation for the said special elections,” Garcia explained.



“Ang Congress ang may kapangyarihan magpatawag ng special elections, ang Congress din ang may kapangyarihan na huwag din magpatawag ng special election,” he added



Resolution 154 signed by House Speaker Martin Romualdez cited three reasons for the recall:



Pending disqualification cases in Central Visayas against winners in the recent Village and Youth Council polls; Former Negros Oriental Arnolfo Teves Jr who is still questioning his expulsion as member of the House of Representatives; The possible negative impact of the special elections on the peace and order situation in the area.



Garcia could not elaborate on the reasons as these came from the lower chamber.



“As far as the Comelec is concerned, we cannot question the wisdom of the House of Representatives,” Garcia said. “This is a declaration by a body recognized by our Constitution with such a power. And therefore whatever is their reason the Comelec will have to abide.”



Upon formal receipt of the document this afternoon, Garcia directed Comelec officials to inform all candidates, parties, citizen arms, and stakeholders of the development.



The poll chief divulged that they received information last night about the said resolution but were not sure if it would push through. Resolution 154 was signed on November 7.

At least three aspirants had already filed their candidacies in the special elections: Teves' brother Pryde Henry, Bacong Mayor Lenin Alviola, and retired Col. Reynaldo Lopez.

The House of Representatives in August expelled Teves Jr. from the chamber over his continued absence from his duties.

Comelec assured the public that not much has been spent on the filing and that the agency will be able to save the P75 million it was supposed to allocate. The amount was to come from Comelec' savings since it was not given any budget for the conduct of the Negros polls.



The resolution came before the printing of ballots scheduled on November 10.



Garcia said it is up to the House of Representatives if it will call for another special elections.

ROMUALDEZ REMAINS AS CARETAKER OF TEVES, HAGEDORN'S DISTRICTS



For now, Romualdez remains to be the caretaker of the 3rd District.

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe explained Romualdez will also be the caretaker for the district left vacant by the death of Palawan Rep. Edward Hagedorn.



"Yes, the House elected Speaker Romualdez to be the caretaker of Negros Oriental and I will just even tell you in advance upon consultation with the political leaders of Palawan, Speaker Romualdez will also be the caretaker for the congressional district of the late Edward Hagedorn," Dalipe told media.



Teves Jr. has been accused of organizing the murder of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

The expelled lawmaker, who has been overseas because of security concerns, has denied involvement in the March 4 bloodbath that killed Degamo and nine others in his home.

— Reports from Victoria Tulad and RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News