Radio commentator Percy Lapid during his radio program Lapid Fire at DWBL 1242 AM Radio last Oct. 2, 2022. Lapid Fire screengrab

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said its officers were working round-the-clock to track individuals tagged in the killing of broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa.

“May mga reports naman na dumadating. Every time may nare-receive yung PNP, pinupuntahan. May mga areas na nakikita natin na parang nandudun lang sila,” PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said in an interview.



(We have reports coming in. Every time the PNP receives a report, we go to the place where they were reportedly seen.)

He said police operatives were looking for brothers Israel and Edmond Dimaculangan, as well as a man known only as Orly.

Self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial had named the trio as his cohorts in the Oct. 3 murder of Mabasa.

Azurin said a confession from the 3 men on their role in the killing could held their legal defense.



“It might mitigate their offenses, especially kung meron silang (especially if they have) direct participation... Sabi ko nga, they were just used in the killing of Percy Lapid, so at least, kung meron silang admission or confession, medyo ma-mitigate nang konti siguro later on yung kanilang punishment,” Azurin said.

(As I've said, they were just used in the killing of Percy Lapid, so at least, if they have an admission or confession, perhaps it could mitigate their punishment a bit.)

Meanwhile, the PNP has yet to receive surrender feelers from suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, who police alleged was behind the murder along with his deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta.

“If they feel that they need security, sabi ko nga, we are willing to provide at their own choice kung sino yung pulis na gusto nilang mag-provide ng security sa kanila. Dahil ang hinahanap natin dito ay katarungan, hindi lang sa mga namatay, but justice din para sa kanila” said Azurin.

(If they feel that they need security, like, we are willing to provide them their own choice of policeman who will protect them. Because what we are seeking here is justice, not just for the dead but also for those accused.)

Bantag allegedly ordered the murder of Mabasa following the "continued exposé by the latter of the issues against the former on his show", Eugene Javier of the National Bureau of Investigation told reporters on Monday, reading from a statement.

Weeks before he was gunned down, Mabasa aired allegations of corruption against Bantag on his late-night radio show.

Bantag told DZRH broadcaster last month that he had nothing to do with the killing.

Bantag and Zulueta have also been accused of ordering the killing of Cristito Villamor Palana, a prison inmate who allegedly passed on the kill order to the gunman.

Palana was suffocated with a plastic bag by members of his own gang, Javier said.

Criminal complaints have also been filed against 10 inmates over that killing.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse