

MANILA — The Department of Justice is eyeing the filing of additional murder complaints against at least 10 personalities involved in the killings of radio commentator Percy Lapid and alleged middleman Crisanto/Jun Villamor by Monday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Friday.

Remulla earlier said they could file the additional raps by Saturday or Monday but he explained the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation are still discussing the cases.



“Nag-uusap pa ang NBI and PNP. They’re talking between themselves about the cases they’re filing. Kasi they’re filing more cases on Monday. Kaya we’ll find out. We’re playing it by ear, we’re trying to close everything as early as we can but there are 2-3 people that we still want to talk to just to be thorough about it,” he said.

Remulla refused to confirm if these 2-3 persons are government officials but he said they are “very high in the chain” in the Lapid case.

Lapid’s brother, Roy Mabasa, claimed on ANC’s Dateline Philippines that the masterminds in Lapid’s killing are former Bureau of Corrections officials but the DOJ has yet to confirm the claim.

Remulla declined to name any of the possible respondents, saying he’ll leave it up to the NBI and the PNP to disclose additional information.



The new complaints will be different from the existing murder complaint that is being heard by the Department of Justice in connection with the Percy Lapid killing, involving self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial and alleged middleman Christopher Bacoto.



Escorial showed up at the preliminary investigation of the murder complaint on Friday morning but did not submit additional statements.



Bacoto was represented for the first time by his lawyer, Salvador Quimpo, who said he advised his client not to attend since they still need to check the complaint and affidavits of witnesses.



But Quimpo said his client was surprised he was tagged in the Lapid killing considering that he has been detained at a BJMP jail for the past 2 years, while on trial for drug possession and trafficking, and frustrated homicide and murder charges.

“He has been in prison sa high security detention facility for the last 2 years so how can he do that? How can he recruit? Hindi nya alam,” he said.



Brothers Israel and Edmond Dimaculangan are still at large, as well as a certain Orly.

Escorial identified the three as his companions when he shot radio commentator Percy Lapid in Las Piñas on October 3.



The investigating prosecutors gave Bacoto and the other respondents until next Friday, November 11, to submit their counteraffidavits.



Atty. Danilo Pelagio, lawyer for the Mabasa family, says it is possible the new complaint in the Lapid case which will be filed on Monday may be consolidated with the existing murder complaint before the DOJ.



The separate Villamor murder complaint could also be consolidated later on.



Meanwhile, the 13 Bureau of Correction (BuCor) inmates who are now under NBI custody may stay at the NBI even during the duration of the trial, if needed, to address security concerns, according to DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano.

However, he said they could not qualify for the witness protection program.

“The Witness Protection Program, malabo yun because there are requirements and the last one there is they should not have been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude. So because they’re all in maximum security, most likely they were convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude,” he said.

Moral turpitude refers to depraved or immoral acts such as murder, kidnapping and rape.

Under Republic Act No. 6981 or the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Act, a person who took part in a crime can become a state witness if has not at any time been convicted of any crime involving moral turpitude, among other conditions.

“But we will take measures naman. And we’ve been bargaining with them also to make sure they’re safe. We care about their safety obviously to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” he added.

Clavano is not aware though if the inmates have applied for executive clemency.

Inmates have previously expressed concern for their safety after providing statements to the NBI.

