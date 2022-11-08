Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag arrives during an “Oplan Galugad” inside the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City on March 4, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Tuesday said suspended Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director Gerald Bantag should "face the music" after he was tagged as the alleged mastermind behind the slay of journalist Percival Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid.

“You face the music. Harapin mo... If you are really innocent then you will be set free,” said Dela Rosa, who once served as BuCor chief before running for the Senate.

The National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday filed 2 separate murder complaints before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against Bantag and another BuCor official.

Bantag was identified as a principal by inducement in both killings, along with BuCor Directorate for Security and Operations SJO2 Ricardo Zulueta, which means they supposedly ordered the killings.

Bantag and Zulueta can be detained in a more secure facility if needed, Dela Rosa said.



“Kung napagbigyan natin si Sen. (Leila) de Lima na hiwalay dun sa ibang kulungan, pwede rin naman i-afford yun sa kanya (Bantag). Pwede dun sa PNP Custodial Center. Pwede siya doon para safe siya,” Dela Rosa stressed.

(If we allowed Sen. De Lima to be detained in a separate facility, we could afford the same for him. He could be jailed at the PNP Custodial Center. He would be safe there.)

Dela Rosa said the problem inside the BuCor is the system itself where “criminals” continue to operate.



“Political will lang yan kung sino ilagay doon. Kung ikaw nilagay doon at upakan mo sindikato, matatakot sa ‘yo ang sindikato. But if you go there, you dance with the wolves you also become a wolf,” Dela Rosa said.



(It's all up to the political will of whoever you place there. If you go after syndicates there, they will be afraid of you.)

The Senate Public Order and Dangerous Drugs committee called off its Tuesday hearing on the Mabasa case on the PNP’s request that it be allowed first to file the appropriate case before any public inquiry happens.



For Dela Rosa, there is no more need to embark on any Senate inquiry, seeing the Lapid case as one that is already “solved.”

Bantag allegedly ordered the murder of Mabasa following the "continued expose by the latter of the issues against the former on his show", Eugene Javier of the National Bureau of Investigation told reporters on Monday, reading from a statement.

Weeks before he was gunned down, Mabasa aired allegations of corruption against Bantag on his late-night radio show.

Bantag told DZRH broadcaster last month that he had nothing to do with the killing.

Bantag and Zulueta have also been accused of ordering the killing of Cristito Villamor Palana, a prison inmate who allegedly passed on the kill order to the gunman.

Palana was suffocated with a plastic bag by members of his own gang, Javier said.

Criminal complaints have also been filed against 10 inmates over that killing.

Prosecutors at the Department of Justice will decide if there is enough evidence to file charges in court.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO