The streets in sections of Barangay Greenhills in San Juan City stand clear of parking vehicles on the day the areas were declared No Parking Zones from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 25, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—A lawmaker wants to require business establishments to provide free parking areas.

South Cotabato 2nd District Rep. Peter Miguel filed House Bill 5292, publicly released this month, which covers the use of established parking areas in all malls and shopping establishments by legitimate patrons.

Under the measure, legitimate patrons under the proposal refer to consumers who made actual purchases or availed of the mall's products and services, provided that they reach an aggregate minimum purchase with receipts of P500 from the establishment and have used the parking space for no less than two hours.

The bill will also offer tax benefits to business establishments to offset the cost of parking space.

"Under this proposed measure, there is thereby prescribed a free parking policy that shopping malls, supermarkets, schools, hospitals, hotels and similar business, as well as public establishments, shall promote for the interest of the consumers in accordance with the Consumer Law given that the provision of designated areas or facilities are actually a basic amenity that should be so provided lest such private or even public establishments would not have been allowed to build," Miguel said in his explanatory note.

"The provision of free, adequate and secured parking areas in our shopping malls, supermarkets, schools, hospitals, hotels and similar business as well as public establishments is a public service and a matter of courtesy to consumers who patronize their establishments."

Miguel said that without the measure, customers or consumers with vehicles that go to establishments likely "will just park on the streets. Which will eventually result in traffic congestion."

He also said the bill seeks to "rationalize the collection of parking fees".—Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News