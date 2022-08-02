Lawmaker files 'No Garage, No Registration' bill

Visitors view cars on exhibit at the Manila International Auto Show at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — A bill seeking to require motorists in key cities to have an available garage for their vehicles before registration has been filed at the House of Representatives.

House Bill 31, also known as the "No Garage, No Registration Act," was filed by Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco.

Under the proposed measure, motorists who want to buy new vehicles will be required to secure an affidavit showing that they have an available garage or parking space.

The proposed requirement will be applied to persons in key cities and metropolitan areas such as Metro Manila, Angeles, Bacolod, Baguio, Batangas, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Dagupan, Davao, Iloilo, Naga, and Olongapo.

Prospective vehicle buyers will have to present their affidavits to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) as a prerequisite for registration.

The measure also bans dealers from selling any of their vehicles to motorists without affidavits acknowledging they have parking spaces.

Violators of the said bill may have their registration revoked, and vehicle owners may be suspended from registering motor vehicles under their name for 3 years. They may also be slapped with a fine of P50,000 for every violation.

"While traffic congestion can be the result of a myriad of causes, the same is exacerbated by car owners who routinely use public roads as parking spaces. When roads become parking lots, there will be longer trip times and increased vehicular queuing. It has been acutely observed that this situation is prevalent in the mentioned 12 metropolitan areas," Velasco said in his explanatory note.

"This bill seeks to require an adequate garage or parking space before the purchase of motor vehicles to be used in metropolitan areas to deter the proliferation of vehicles occupying the roadsides or sidewalks," he added.