MANILA — Courier company Lalamove on Tuesday said it has provided assistance to the family of one of its "partner-drivers", who Sen. Risa Hontiveros said was found dead while resting on his motorcycle.

"From our understanding, Mr. Escote was not fulfilling orders on the day of the incident, however, we understand Lalamove is a crucial source of income for his family and the immense impact of the tragedy," Lalamove said in a statement.

On Monday, Hontiveros issued fresh calls to pass a proposed law seeking stronger protection for workers under the so-called "gig economy" following the death of Noel Escote last Nov. 1.

Hontiveros said Escote "died while fulfilling his duty as a delivery rider."

Escote's partner wrote to Hontiveros to seek help in demanding assistance from Lalamove.

Lalamove on Tuesday said "our team has reached out to Mr. Escote’s son to provide immediate assistance once we were informed of the tragedy."

"We are in continuous conversation with the family to understand their situation and have provided additional assistance and financial support, to help them go through the difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," the company added.

HONTIVEROS SLAMS LALAMOVE

However, Lalamove's statement did not sit well to Hontiveros, who said it was "adding insult to the injury."

"The statement of the company that he was 'not fulfilling orders on the day of the incident' is adding insult to injury. On the day he tragically lost his life, Mr. Escote opted to ride his motorcycle to work, even on a holiday, and waited for someone to book his service as a Lalamove rider. Bahagi ng trabaho ng delivery riders ang paghihintay ng order, hindi lang pagsasakatuparang ma-deliver ang order," Hontiveros said Tuesday.

(The job of delivery riders includes waiting for orders and not just fulfilling them.)

Hontiveros said Escote's death proved the need for clearer policy regarding gig economy workers.

"This precisely demonstrates the necessity of having a policy and legal regime in place for gig economy workers to prevent further abuses and to finally shed light on these gray areas," she said.

Last month, Hontiveros filed Senate Bill No. 1373 or the Protektadong Online Workers, Entrepreneurs, Riders at Raketera (POWERR) Act seeking to protect the rights and welfare of gig economy workers, including delivery riders and freelancers, who face low pay and precarious work conditions.

A key point of the said measure is to ensure that these workers are enrolled in government social protection programs such as PhilHealth, SSS, and Pag-IBIG, among others.

Furthermore, online platforms will be held liable for injuries sustained by the workers in the performance of their duty, especially among delivery riders.

"Huwag naman sanang may buhay pa ulit na masakripisyo bago matugunan ang kanilang hinaing. Kailangan ng agarang aksyon upang maiwasan ang mga ganitong pangyayari lalo pa't dumarami pa ang pumapasok sa ganitong klase ng hanapbuhay," Hontiveros said.

(I hope we could respond to their pleas before another life is sacrificed. Immediate action is needed to prevent this incident, especially since more people are resorting to this job.)