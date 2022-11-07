MANILA - Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday reiterated her push for the passage of a proposed law seeking "stronger protection" for workers under the so-called "gig economy" following the death of a delivery rider last week.

"Currently, delivery riders are categorized as 'independent contractors' as opposed to employees. Therefore, they are not qualified to receive social protections under our labor laws. Wala ring malinaw na patakaran para sa accident at health insurance, kaya magandang maipasa na ang batas to fill in the said gaps," Hontiveros said in a statement.

Hontiveros' fresh call was provoked by the death of Noel Escote, who was found dead "while resting on his motorcycle" last week.

"Nakikiramay kami sa pamilya ni Noel Escote na binawian ng buhay sa gitna ng paghahanapbuhay bilang delivery rider. Let his death be a wake up call to our colleagues in the legislature to immediately act on pending bills that will make sure that the rights and welfare of the increasing number of gig economy workers are upheld," the senator said.

Hontiveros asked Escote's employer to assist their fallen employee "because he died while fulfilling his duty as a delivery rider."

Last month, Hontiveros filed Senate Bill No. 1373 or the Protektadong Online Workers, Entrepreneurs, Riders at Raketera (POWERR) Act seeking to protect the rights and welfare of gig economy workers, including delivery riders and freelancers, who are facing low pay and precarious conditions at work.

One of the key points of the said measure is to ensure that these workers are enrolled in government social protection programs such as PhilHealth, SSS, and Pag-IBIG, among others.

Furthermore, online platforms will be held liable for injuries sustained by the workers in the performance of their duty, especially among delivery riders.

"Huwag naman sanang may buhay pa ulit na masakripisyo bago matugunan ang kanilang hinaing. Kailangan ng agarang aksyon upang maiwasan ang mga ganitong pangyayari lalo pa't dumarami pa ang pumapasok sa ganitong klase ng hanapbuhay," Hontiveros said.

The Philippines ranked 6th among fastest growing markets for gig economy in the 2019 Gig Economy Index by Payoneer, but the Department of Labor and Employment admitted data were scarce on how many Filipinos benefit from this sector.

RELATED VIDEO