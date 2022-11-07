Former political candidate shot dead in Negros Oriental

A former political candidate who ran for councilor was shot dead on Monday inside a private subdivision in Bawayan City, Negros Oriental.

According to Police Lt. Col. Kym Lopez, chief of the Bayawan City Police Station, the victim was identified as Juwim Estiñoso.

Estiñoso was reportedly selling goods in his store in Brgy. Villareal when two unidentified men riding a motorcycle approached and shot him multiple times.

“The gunman fled the scene immediately along with the other who was his driver,” said Lopez in Cebuano.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of the body.

“We are asking those with information to help us,” said Lopez.

Police are reportedly looking into personal grudge as motivation for the crime, especially his involvement in politics as one of the reasons for the killing.—Report by Annie Perez