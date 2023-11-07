SBSI parents sue LGU investigator, cops for alleged kidnapping

MANILA — Several parents from the controversial Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated (SBSI), accused of being a "cult," have filed before the Office of the Ombudsman kidnapping complaints against several officials of the Socorro local government unit.

Edelito Sangco, chairman of the Socorro Task Force Kapihan, and 4 policemen from the Socorro Police Station are included in the kidnapping complaint.

The SBSI parents alleged that their children were kidnapped by Sangco and the policemen, and were coerced into testifying against their leader Jey Rence Quilarion or Senior Agila and other SBSI officials.

The group has been accused of child abuse, forced marriages, child labor and other crimes.

The Ombudsman has asked the 5 respondents to submit their counter affidavit on the allegations made by the SBSI parents.

Sangco said these are harassment cases filed by SBSI officials since it was the LGU that spurred the investigation against the group after 6 minors allegedly escaped from SBSI community last April and sought their help.

Last September, SBSI Vice President Mamerto Galanida admitted that he tried to negotiate with Sangco in withdrawing the kidnapping complaint if Sangco and the LGU withdrew the complaint against the SBSI officials.

The negotiations failed after Sangco and the LGU refused to give in to the offer made by Galanida.

UPDATE ON THE CASE

Meanwhile, Surigao del Norte regional trial court (RTC) Branch 31 acting presiding judge Ambrosio Moleta has dismissed the petition for habeas corpus of 5 SBSI parents.

Last April, six minors allegedly escaped from the mountain community of SBSI and sought help from the Socorro LGU. The minors eventually became the witnesses and complainants in the cases filed against Quilario and other officials.

One of the children was reunited with his family in SBSI after the parent petitioned for habeas corpus, which the court granted.

Another child voluntarily left the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and rejoined her family in SBSI.

The remaining four children pursued their complaint against the SBSI officials.

The five parents of the victims followed suit and petitioned for habeas corpus for their own children as well. The court, however, dismissed their petition after the parents failed to appear in the hearing last Oct 2.

The court also noted the endorsement of Justive Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla of the minors to the DSWD while they have ongoing criminal complaints lodged against Quilario and the other officials of SBSI.

NEW GROUP

Meanwhile, former SBSI members have formed their own organization called “Movement Against Cult” or “Kalihukan Batok Kulto," headed by its president former SBSI member and Senate witness Lovely Savandal.

The group has written a letter to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian requesting for financial aid and livelihood assistance in their goal of reintegrating back to society.

While Savandal clarified that they take responsibility for their actions in joining SBSI, she explained that they were taken advantage of by the alleged cult because of their faith and mistaken belief that they were going to be “saved.”

Savandal said the DSWD has offered them a cash for work program but explained that this was not appropriate for their special needs, and requested for a reintegration and rehabilitation program.

She expounded that while SBSI victims want to join mainstream society, they are prevented from doing so because of the lack of shelter and livelihood.

The group is requesting for the DSWD to provide assistance for SBSI victims in redeeming their land and houses that they have mortgaged.

They also sought help in buying back their properties that they have sold.

SBSI victims also wish to return to their previous livelihood and profession and are seeking for a continuous counseling and psychological assessment.

Savandal previously explained that thousands of SBSI members resigned from their jobs and sold their property as instructed by Quilario, before they relocated to their mountain community in 2019.

She claimed that Quilario took a percentage of the money the members gained after they sold their property.

