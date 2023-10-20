'Senior Agila' camp opposes hold departure order sought by NBI

MANILA — The camp of alleged cult leader Jey Rence Quilario or "Senior Agila" on Friday opposed the precautionary hold departure order (HDO) being sought by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Despite Quilario and other respondents still being detained at the Senate, the NBI earlier filed the HDO before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Speaking to reporters after the clarificatory hearing as part of the preliminary investigation on the complaints, Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc. lawyer Hillary Olga Reserva said they are opposing the NBI’s move.

“Of course we opposed but everything we laid down with regard to our opposition has been raised before the DOJ already,” Reserva said.

The victims and the respondents led by Quilario again faced the DOJ panel of prosecutors Friday afternoon.

Quilario filed a supplemental counter-affidavit before the panel.

“We are hoping that everything that we raised in the counter affidavit will be taken into consideration with the filing of this case,” Reserva said.

After the hearing, the DOJ said it has concluded the preliminary investigation on various complaints of qualified trafficking, kidnapping, serious illegal detention against Quilario and 12 other respondents, according to Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano.

“We remain committed to ensuring a fair and thorough investigation, respecting the rights and welfare of all parties involved,” Clavano said.

Clavano also said the motion for precautionary HDO was also submitted for resolution after thorough arguments and counter-arguments by both parties.

The alleged cult, based in Socorro, Surigao del Norte, is being accused of several illegal activities.

