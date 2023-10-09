Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc.'s "Senior Agila" Jey Rence Quilario. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has submitted additional evidence and filed a motion for precautionary hold departure order against Jey Rence Quilario also known as "Senior Agila" and other leaders of Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc., according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ issued the statement after the clarificatory hearing before a panel of prosecutors Monday afternoon attended by Quilario and other respondents as well as supposed victims of the SBSI.

“The NBI has adopted the investigation initially conducted by the Commission on Human Rights,” the DOJ said.

The DOJ said a subsequent hearing is scheduled for October 20.

“The Panel anticipates the filing of supplemental counter-affidavits and presentations of opposition to the motion for a Precautionary Hold Departure Order,” the DOJ said.

