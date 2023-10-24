Home  >  News

Pagbalik sa lipunan ng SBSI members pinag-uusapan ng LGU, DSWD

Posted at Oct 24 2023 07:49 PM

Inilalatag ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Socorro sa Surigao del Norte at ng Department of Social Welfare and Development ang mga plano para makabalik sa lipunan ang mga miyembro ng Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. Pero para sa mga miyembro ng grupo, ayaw nilang bumaba mula sa bundok . Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Martes, 24 Oktubre 2023

