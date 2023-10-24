Watch more on iWantTFC

Inilalatag ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Socorro sa Surigao del Norte at ng Department of Social Welfare and Development ang mga plano para makabalik sa lipunan ang mga miyembro ng Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. Pero para sa mga miyembro ng grupo, ayaw nilang bumaba mula sa bundok . Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Martes, 24 Oktubre 2023