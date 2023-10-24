Home > News Pagbalik sa lipunan ng SBSI members pinag-uusapan ng LGU, DSWD ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2023 07:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Inilalatag ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Socorro sa Surigao del Norte at ng Department of Social Welfare and Development ang mga plano para makabalik sa lipunan ang mga miyembro ng Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. Pero para sa mga miyembro ng grupo, ayaw nilang bumaba mula sa bundok . Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Martes, 24 Oktubre 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol, regions, regional news Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news regions regional news Socorro Surigao del Norte SBSI DSWD cult reintegration Socorro Surigao del Norte