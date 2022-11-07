More than a hundred families affected by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng take shelter at Barangay Tamontaka covered court in Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao on Oct. 29, 2022. Courtesy of Omar Juanday, PonD News Asia

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development has so far provided more than P236-million worth assistance to victims of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

Social Welfare Undersecretary for Special Projects Edu Punay said the agency also has stockpile funds amounting to P1.1 billion.

"Based on our latest data, as of 6 a.m., the DSWD already distributed a total of over P236 million na humanitarian assistance to affected communities," he told ANC's "Headstart" Monday.

For its cash assistance program, beneficiaries receive between P2,000 to P10,000 depending on their needs, Punay added.

To date, there are 67,000 individuals or 16,000 families staying in evacuation centers, he said. Paeng affected over 5 million people or 1.2 million families.

"Rest assured, DSWD is doing all we can to reach out to these communities to assist them in their recovery," Punay added.

On Sunday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said red tape must be reduced in the distribution of relief aid to calamity and disaster victims.

He said he saw several victims holding stubs while queuing for relief goods from the government.

For decades, the stub system has been in place to ensure that relief boxes would be distributed to all victims in a community, and to avoid hoarding by a few families.

Paeng dumped torrential rains last week, which triggered floods and landslides across the country.

The storm, with international name Nalgae, killed at least 156 people and injured 141 others, according to the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Some 37 people remain missing.

The storm also damaged around 800 structures, which include schools, roads, bridges and government facilities, estimated to be worth P4.5 billion.

Meanwhile, damage to agriculture such as high-value crops, livestock, poultry and fisheries reached P3 billion.