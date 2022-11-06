MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday said red tape must be reduced in the distribution of relief aid to calamity and disaster victims.

Calamity victims should no longer be asked to secure tickets or stubs in order to avail of aid from the government, Marcos said in his YouTube vlog.

“Dapat padaliin natin yung pagbibigay. Dapat ay kaagad. Nasalanta na nga. ‘Yan ang mindset na gusto kong sundan ng ating mga ahensya: na ang tulong, wala nang pinipili,” he said.

Marcos gave the comment after seeing several calamity victims holding stubs while queuing for relief goods from the government.

For decades, the stub system has been in place to ensure that relief boxes would be distributed to all victims in a community, and to avoid hoarding by a few families.

“May nga nakikita pa akong mga bagay na maaaring iimprove dahil ang mga bagyo ay bahagi na ng pamumuhay natin sa Pilipinas kaya naman ang ating disaster preparedness at disaster response ay kinakilangan na may maayos na maayos na sistema,” he said.

Filipinos should also help mitigate climate change, the President said.

RELATED VIDEO