Members of the Philippine Marines clear a roads in San Antonio 1, Noveleta, Cavite on October 31, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The death toll due to typhoon Paeng has risen to 156, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its bulletin released on Sunday.

As of 6 a.m. November 6, 141 people have been injured, while 37 others are still missing, the NDRRMC said.

Damage to infrastructure is pegged at P4.3 billion, while agricultural damage is now at P3.08 billion, the report showed.

Of the 1 million affected Filipinos, 954 individuals are still in evacuation centers.

The government has released P167.49-million worth of assistance, the NDRRMC said.

So far, at least 4 regions have been placed under a state calamity for 6 months to allow the government to hasten its relief and recovery efforts in areas badly-hit by the typhoon.

