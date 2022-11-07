Scanning electron micrograph of a cell (purple) infected with the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (orange), isolated from a patient sample and colorized in Halloween-appropriate colors. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines logged 6,346 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, an average of 907 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 30 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, two or 0.04 percent were severe and critical cases, according to DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 640 or 9.9 percent of COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 503 or 20.6 percent of 2,437 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 24.3 percent.

During the past week, the DOH has also verified 243 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

3 in November 2022

37 in October 2022

2 in September 2022

58 in June 2021

90 in May 2021

40 in April 2021

13 in March 2021

As of Nov. 3, almost 73.6 million people in the country are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the DOH.

Of the figure, more than 20.6 million have received their first booster while almost 3.4 million have gotten their second booster.

Last week, the DOH announced there were 3,939 COVID-19 cases recorded in schools from Sept. 1 to Nov. 3.

The figures came from the agency's surveillance report, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire has said.

The Department of Education has yet to submit its official report regarding the number of virus infections in campuses.

For the period of Nov. 1-15, the government placed 32 areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 2, while the whole Metro Manila and the rest of the country are under Alert Level 1.

