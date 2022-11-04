Students attend their first face-to-face classes at the Francisco Legaspi Memorial School in Pasig City on Nov. 2, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Some 3,900 COVID-19 cases were recorded in schools across the country following the resumption of in-person learning, the Department of Health said Friday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, these infections were logged from September 1 to November 3. It was not clear how many were students or school personnel.

"From September 1 to November 3, meron tayong around 3,900 na mga kaso na nangyari across the different schools dito po sa Pilipinas," she said in a press briefing.

"Wala naman pong naitala na nagkaroon ng severe [COVID-19 case]. Wala namang naitala na namatay na estudyante because of this," she added.

Vergeire clarified the figures came from the agency's surveillance report.

The Department of Education has yet to submit their own report about coronavirus infections in schools, she said.

Millions of students returned to schools in August after 2 years of blended learning due to the pandemic.

Since Wednesday, all schools were ordered to shift to full in-person classes.

DepEd also recently announced it would allow the voluntary use of face mask in classrooms.

The Philippines was one of the last few countries to transition back to face-to-face learning.

More details to follow.