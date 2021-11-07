MANILA - Supporters of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., joined a motorcade in Ilocos Sur Sunday morning.

According to Kervin King, one of the organizers of the event, around 7,000 supporters and volunteers joined the event.

"Napaka-importante ito sa amin kasi we just showed BBM na ang mga Ilocano ay very supportive sa kanyang candidacy sa pagiging pangulo," he said.

(This is very important for us because we just showed BBM that Ilocanos are very supportive of his candidacy.)

Lumahok ang mga supporter ni dating senador Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. sa isang motorcade sa Ilocos Sur nitong Linggo ng umaga, Nobyembre 7. (📷: Richard Galdones) | ulat ni Grace Alba pic.twitter.com/3yf3BqZb2j — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 7, 2021

Ilocos Sur Board Member and Kilusang Bagong Lipunan (KBL) National President Efren Rafanan, who was also one of the organizers, said the motorcade is proof that a "solid north" exists.

"This is to show the Ilocano support particularly the province of Ilocos Sur to BBM that here in the province, the solid north power is still there," he said.

He added that this is just the first among many more activities they planned, which will happen in the Ilocos Region and in Metro Manila.

Rafanan also said that all the criticisms and petitions against Marcos prove that he is a strong contender in the upcoming elections.

Several groups have filed a disqualification case against Marcos over his tax evasion conviction.

The Court of Appeals in 1997 ordered Marcos to pay his tax liabilities and penalties for failing to file income tax returns from 1982 to 1985, but did not impose a prison term on him.

- with a report from Grace Alba