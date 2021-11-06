MANILA—Presidential aspirants and their supporters continued their caravans in Metro Manila and in areas in the Visayas over the weekend, wooing residents and local officials on the run-up to the 2022 elections.

Vice-President Leni Robredo was on her 2nd day in Bacolod City, where she met with the members of Murcia Women's Association—Lakas ng Kababaihan (MWA-LNK), a beneficiary of rice-retailing livelihood from her office in the municipality of Murcia.

The group is composed of women advocating for their rights and protection of children, Robredo's office said.

She also led the distribution of rice porridge (lugaw) in Murcia, organized by Laban Leni Negros Occidental. The feeding program was meant for malnourished children in the area.

Later in the day, Robredo led the ribbon-cutting and blessing of the Leni-Kiko Negros headquarters in Negros Occidental.

In 2019, the Vice President banked on the votes from Negros provinces who opposed the dictatorship of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

Marcos' son, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., is also running for the country's top post next year.

Negros Occidental has the 6th highest number of voters among provinces at 1.89 million that year.

Meanwhile, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso wrapped his visit in Cebu where he was welcomed by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and her brother, Cebu 3rd District Rep. Pablo John Garcia.

The local chief executive is hoping for the backing of the Garcia clan in the 2022 elections, as he aimed to cement the numbers from voter-rich Cebu.

On Friday, Domagoso and the Garcias visited Barili town, a tourist spot.

Rep. Garcia said Domagoso was one of the presidential candidates One Cebu has been "seriously" considering after he laid down his plans for livelihood and the local economy, a statement from Moreno's camp read.

Sen. Bong Go's supporters, on the other hand, focused their activities in Metro Manila at the start of the weekend.

Go, a vice presidential candidate, is supported by PDP-Laban's faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

A caravan was held in Metro Manila, mostly attended by motorcycle riders, said Melvin Matibag, secretary-general of the PDP-Laban faction under Cusi.

Robredo, Domagoso, and Go are among 97 individuals who filed their certificate of candidacy for president next year.

The list — which also includes Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, Marcos, former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales, and former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella, among others — will be trimmed in the coming months to remove those who will be declared nuisance candidates.

The official campaign period for national position candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections will begin only on Feb. 8, 2022.

WATCH

Watch more on iWantTFC



