MANILA — Next year's presidential aspirants continued on Thursday visiting some parts of the country and touching base with various sectors, making known their stand on certain issues.

In San Fernando, Pampanga, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso bared his plan for micro, small and medium enterprises that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking before employees of a meat-processing firm, he said he would implement the "mini marshall plan," which would support the recovery of MSMEs.

Through the "mini marshall plan," low interest loans will be offered to MSMEs through local government units by using their Mandanas incremental windfall, Domagoso said.

The city mayor pointed out that as a result of the Mandanas Ruling by the Supreme Court in 2018, the internal revenue allotment are programmed to increase by 55 percent in the 2022 budget, reaching P1.08 trillion or 4.8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product compared to 3.5 percent of GDP in 2021.

Should he be elected as president, the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer said he would invest in housing, education and health.

Sen. Ping Lacson is also set to meet with political leaders and residents of Pampanga on Friday.

This is part of the “Online Kumustahan” virtual town hall forums organized by Partido Reporma to support Lacson's presidential bid.

FISHERFOLK IN ALBAY

In Albay, Vice President Leni Robredo led the turnover of assistance to fisherfolk in Tabaco City and Bacacay town.

In the 2 turnover ceremonies, Robredo was joined by supporters and project recipients in a convoy of motorized bancas.

On San Miguel Island in Barangay Angas, Tabaco City, Robredo and Mayor Krisel Lagman Luistro turned over the P3 million Lambaklad Project, which consists of fish nets laid in the deep portion of the sea, as well as 2 units of fiber glass motorized boats worth P1 million.

In Barangay Mapulang Daga, Cagraray Island, Bacacay, Robredo and Mayor Armando Romano turned over another locally funded P2 million project for fisherfolk, which consists of a circular fish cage, fiberglass boat, fish stocks and feeds, fuel and other materials.

Both projects were jointly funded by the local governments of Tabaco City and Bacacay and the Office of the Vice President.

'NO PLANS'

In Cebu, Sen. Manny Pacquiao laid flowers at a marker for Fr. Rudy Romano, one of the local priests who strongly opposed the martial rule under Marcos.

In 1985, Romano was abducted by armed men in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City and has been unheard of since.

“Hindi natin puwedeng kalimutan ang nangyari. Kung sa sugat, may marka yan,” Pacquiao said.

(We should not forget what happened. Just like a wound, it has a mark.)

He also reiterated his firm decision to seek the country's highest post and not slide down to the vice presidency in next year's elections.

"Wala akong plano mag-VP. Sinabi ko na 'yan. Decided na ako. Tuloy ako. Lalaban tayo para sa kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino," the world boxing champ said.

(I have no plans to run for VP. I already said that. I'm already decided. I will fight for the sake of every Filipino.)

De Guzman is calling for 5-year debt moratorium and the scrapping of the Marcos-era Automatic Appropriations Law which automatically appropriates a portion of the budget to debt servicing. More than P540B or 10% of proposed 2022 budget will go to debt servicing. pic.twitter.com/U5iEdIf1Ku — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) October 28, 2021

REALLOCATE FUNDS

Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential candidate Leody De Guzman, meanwhile, proposed to reallocate funds for debt and infrastructure as part of the country's COVID-19 pandemic response.

During the protest with around 300 health care workers and members of various progressive groups at the Senate, De Guzman also called for a 5-year debt moratorium and the scrapping of the Marcos-era Automatic Appropriations Law.

The labor leader said reallocating the funds would help in meeting the needs of health workers and creating jobs for the livelihood of workers in the country.

Domagoso, Lacson, Robredo, Pacquiao and De Guzman are among 97 individuals who filed their certificate of candidacy for president next year.

The list, which also includes Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales, and former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella, among others, will be trimmed in the coming months to remove those who will be declared nuisance candidates.

The official campaign period for national position candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections will begin only on Feb. 8, 2022.

— With reports from Adrian Ayalin, Josiah Antonio and Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News; Annie Perez