'Dalawang beses pinatay:' CHR appalled at slay inside hospital, begins probe

MANILA - The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Friday lamented the "culture of impunity," after the slay of an extrajudicial victim, who was shot while receiving treatment in a hospital in Angono, Rizal.

“Napaka-grabe naman yun, there is such a prevalence of the culture of impunity ngayon,” said CHR Commissioner Gwendolyn Pimentel-Gana.



Gana, in an interview on TeleRadyo said the CHR sent a quick reaction team on Thursday to investigate and talk to possible witnesses and the victim’s family.

“We’re still awaiting their report para malaman natin kung ano talaga ang nangyari,” she said.

Police said the victim was first shot at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and was brought to Rizal Provincial Hospital System Annex in Barangay San Isidro in Angono for treatment.

At 11:40 a.m., a gunman went inside the hospital to finish the job and then escaped on a motorcycle.

“Napaka-shocking at grabe at nakakaiyak isipin na this can just happen in broad daylight. Parang dalawang beses mo pinatay yung tao actually,” Gana said.

Gana said finding witnesses willing to provide them with details was also a challenge.

“Based on our experience, talagang problema yan, natatakot sila gusto nila anonymous,” she said.

That is why it is also important to ask the cooperation of the police to make witnesses feel secured.



“When they feel that they can trust the police and the security sector then mas madaling magsalita ng mga tao,” she said.

The CHR, she added, has a witness protection program for witnesses and even families of victims who feel that their lives are threatened.

“Hindi naman natin maku-curve ganitong crime if nobody would be bold enough to stand up. Dapat manindigan ka, wag kang matakot,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gana also called the attention of the hospital and the police following the incident.

“Kasi pag nasa ospital ka dapat secure ka rin, alam mong hindi lang pwedeng sino-sino ang pupunta sa kwarto mo. The provincial hospital should really review their security procedure and measures,” she said.

She added that the police should have provided security to the EJK victim.

“Dapat man lang siguro nagbigay sila ng security kahit papaano and they should have taken more interest in that particular case. We do not impute anything malicious or bad faith on their part, but we are here to call their attention na may pagkukulang,” she said.