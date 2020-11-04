Gunman kills patient being treated inside Rizal hospital: police

MANILA - A man being treated at a hospital in Angono, Rizal was shot dead by an unknown gunman on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting incident occurred inside the Rizal Provincial Hospital System Annex in Brgy. San Isidro.

Angono PNP is investigating a shooting incident inside the Rizal Provincial Hospital System Annex in Brgy. San Isidro, Angono, Rizal.



The victim was being treated for gunshots he obtained at an earlier incident when the gunman barged inside the hospital to kill him. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/yCpyASBmTy — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) November 4, 2020

Police said the victim was being treated for gunshot wounds when the gunman barged inside the hospital to kill him.

Initial investigation disclosed the victim was first shot at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and was brought to the hospital for treatment.

But at 11:40 a.m., the gunman went inside the hospital to shoot the victim, finally killing him.

The gunman escaped using a motorcycle.

Police are still investigating the incident.