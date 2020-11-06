Angono police probed for possible lapses in slay of EJK survivor

Courtesy of Angono police

MANILA – Authorities have begun investigating the Angono police for possible lapses in the killing of a shooting victim they were securing at a hospital.

“Ngayon under investigation. Pinatatawag tayo ng [Rizal] Provincial Police Office para ma-determine 'yung lapses ng PNP sa pagse-secure doon sa tao," Angono police chief Richard Corpuz told ANC.

(Now, it’s under investigation. We were called by the Rizal Provincial Police Office to determine if there were lapses in securing the victim.)

The victim identified as Vincent Adia was being treated inside the Rizal Provincial Hospital System Annex in Barangay San Isidro, Antipolo when an unidentified gunman barged into the facility and shot him dead before noon Wednesday.

Adia earlier survived a slay attempt after a sign written on a cardboard that read “pusher ako” was found near him.

Based on their initial investigation, Corpuz said the perpetrator was able to slip into the hospital during a 10-minute window.

The police officers securing Adia at that time were traveling to Antipolo to inform his family about the incident, he added.

“Medyo isolated case 'to. Parang sa pelikula nga. Nung pagkabaril, maraming tao sa loob ng hospital,” Corpuz said.

(This is an isolated case. It’s like what happened in the movies. When the incident took place, there were many people inside the hospital.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

Witnesses said the gunman, whom police believed was also responsible for the earlier attack, shot Adia again twice. Adia suffered 3 gunshot wounds in the face.

The suspect wore a black T-shirt, shorts and mask and immediately fled on a motorcycle driven by an accomplice.

On allegations the police could be involved in the incident, Corpuz had this to say.

"Walang kinalaman ang police station natin. Kami nga po 'yung nagdala sa biktima mula dun sa area kung saan siya unang nakita and then noong nalaman natin na buhay pa, pinadala natin sa hospital,” he said.

(The police station is not in any way involved in this incident. We even took the victim to the hospital after we knew he was still alive.)