A health worker prepares the COVID-19 vaccine at the Navotas City Hospital on Nov. 2, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— The Department of Health on Friday expressed support for a proposal to make vaccinations against COVID-19 mandatory for specific at-risk sectors.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire noted that a law must be passed that would make this a strict requirement.

"Pero ito last resort naman ito ng government dahil gusto na po nating ma-achieve 'yung proteksyon ng populasyon," she said in a press briefing.

(But this is a last resort of the government because we want to achieve population protection.)

"Government has the authority dahil nakikita natin hindi natin maa-achieve 'yung (because we are seeing that we will not achieve) protection for the population if part of the population will not receive the vaccines," she added.

Vergeire made the remark in response to vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr's proposal to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory.

Should a law be passed requiring Filipinos to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, she stressed there must be consultations with various stakeholders to make the policy "more inclusive."

The law aims to address vaccination gaps in some sectors, "which are vulnerable and face people every day in their line of work," Vergeire said.

Government data as of Thursday showed the Philippines had fully vaccinated over 28.7 million individuals while more than 33.7 million had received an initial dose.

While vaccine confidence in the country has "improved tremendously," Vergeire said there were still those who do not believe in getting the anti-virus jab.

This, despite the agency's aggressive information campaign and some local government units giving incentives to fully vaccinated individuals, she said.

"Tandaan po natin (We must remember), vaccines work individually but this time because of this disease, kailangan po hindi lang individual ang may bakuna (not only individuals must get the vaccine), kailangan we will reach that certain protection across the population," she said.

The Philippines has begun the vaccination of all children aged 12 to 17, regardless of their health status. It is planning to expand its pediatric vaccinations to include those below 12 years old next year.

The government is also planning to begin administering third doses and booster shots to priority sectors beginning Nov. 15.