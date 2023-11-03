MANILA — Newly appointed Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Laurel Tiu Jr. got down to business on Friday as he met with other agriculture officials at the DA headquarters in Quezon City following his swearing-in ceremony in Malacañang.

In a statement, DA Undersecretary for rice industry development Leo Sebastian said they are "ready to work with him in pursuing lasting solutions to advance Philippine agriculture."

The Sugar Regulatory Administration also said it was looking forward to strengthening its partnership with the DA and vowed to be supportive of the DA’s programs.

Laurel was president of the family-owned Frabelle Corporation, one of the biggest fishing companies in the country. The company prides itself as the go-to source for fresh, frozen, and processed seafood, with a market that extends to Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, and the United States.

In recent years, Frabelle has diversified its business — getting into aquaculture, canning, food manufacturing and processing, food importation, cold storage, shipyard operations, real estate development, and power generation.

But to steer clear of any possible conflict of interest, Laurel said he has already divested his interests from his companies.

“Nag-divest na ako, actually,” he said in an interview with the media.

AGRI GROUPS MIXED ON LAUREL’S APPOINTMENT

Laurel’s appointment has drawn varying reactions from different agricultural and fisherfolk groups.

Bantay Bigas particularly took issue with Laurel’s ties to Marcos. It described Laurel’s appointment as payment of "political debt."

"Para sa amin, walang magbabago dahil political debt lang ito ni Marcos Jr. sa tulong na ibinigay sa kanya ng bagong agriculture secretary,” said Bantay Bigas spokesperson Cathy Estavillo.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Free Farmers said the new agri chief should prove that he is more than just a campaign donor. The group’s chairman, Leonardo Montemayor, also said that Laurel should open lines of communication with various stakeholders.

“Ipakita niya na hindi lang siya isang malaking campaign donor, na talagang may maitutulong siya sa sektor ng agriculture. Hindi lang po niya titignan ang production issues sa palaisdaan, kung hindi po lahat ng mga kaakibat na issue across the supply chain in agri,” said Montemayor.

As for fisherfolk group PAMALAKAYA, it challenged Laurel to do away with liberalization policies that allow importation of agri-fisheries products at the expense of local food producers and programs that destroy the environment.

“Dapat ipagbawal ang lahat ng mapanirang mga proyekto tulad ng reklamasyon at dredging sa mga coastal area at dapat ipatigil yung importation,” said PAMALAKAYA National Chairman Fernando Hicap.

Other agricultural groups meanwhile expressed their support for the new DA chief such as the Philippine Association of Meat Processors, the United Sugar Producers Federation of the Philippines, the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food, the Meat Importers and Traders Association as well as the Canned Sardines Association of the Philippines (CSAP).

“He has practically grown up in the industry. He also has experience in other food products like meats and all the other logistical support that contribute to food security in this country so happy kami, the industry is happy,” said CSAP Executive Director Francisco Buencamino.

Several lawmakers also welcomed Laurel’s appointment.

Senate President Miguel Zubiri says it’s good that the DA will now have a full time secretary that can focus on the sector’s problems.

“It is also right that the DA now be helmed by a new Secretary who can be devoted to the agriculture sector, and not have to juggle it with other national concerns,” he said in a statement.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez hopes Laurel can build on the initiatives laid down by Marcos.